Treatment, spending on outpatient care for depression in US

Bottom Line: Researchers analyzed national survey data on the use of health services and spending to examine trends in the outpatient treatment of depression in the U.S. population from 1998 to 2015, a time when many policy changes have expanded insurance coverage for mental health conditions.

Authors: Jason M. Hockenberry, Ph.D., Emory University, Atlanta, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.0633)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###