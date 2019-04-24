News Release 

Treatment, spending on outpatient care for depression in US

JAMA Psychiatry

Bottom Line: Researchers analyzed national survey data on the use of health services and spending to examine trends in the outpatient treatment of depression in the U.S. population from 1998 to 2015, a time when many policy changes have expanded insurance coverage for mental health conditions.

Authors: Jason M. Hockenberry, Ph.D., Emory University, Atlanta, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.0633)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2731311?guestAccessKey=fbfc67aa-e1bc-41df-8f36-271e90b7cd11&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=042419

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.