Global atlas of kidney health release on April 12 at World Congress of Nephrology

A global study of the burden of kidney disease will be released at the World Congress of Nephrology on Friday, April 12. Developed by the International Society of Nephrology the Global Kidney Health Atlas (GKHA) will reveal the global burden of kidney disease and the impact social, economic and political factors have on access to treatment. More than 2 million people die every year worldwide because of little or no access to dialysis or kidney transplantation. An embargoed media release (embargo 2am Friday, April 12 Australian Eastern Standard Time) will be available from 00:01am Wednesday April 10.

Also, on Friday 12 April, the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) Global Kidney Policy Forum in Melbourne will be held to discuss the challenges of providing kidney health in the Oceania and South East Asian region where it's estimated that up to ten million people die every year from kidney disease.

The session, which will be attended by the world's experts in the field, will be closed to the media but an embargoed media release (embargo: 1 pm Friday, April 12 AEST) will be available from 00:01am Wednesday April 10.

###