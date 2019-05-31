What are the northern lights? (video)

WASHINGTON, May 31, 2019 -- Every winter, thousands of tourists head north hoping to catch a glimpse of the luminous auroras dancing in the sky. In this episode of Reactions, we're sharing tips on how to increase your chances of seeing one and breaking down the chemistry behind the colors of this awe-inspiring wonder: https:/ / youtu. be/ 8S_LPFOa-zs .

