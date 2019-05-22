AERA releases 2019 annual meeting study snapshots

Washington, D.C., May 22, 2019 - Following its 2019 Annual Meeting last month in Toronto, Canada, the American Educational Research Association (AERA) is issuing brief overviews, or snapshots, of selected papers presented at the conference. AERA's "Study Snapshots" provide a high-level glimpse into new education research. The nine snapshots are listed below alphabetically by paper title.

Cost Efficiency and Privatization at Public Research Universities in the United States . The privatization of revenue sources at public research universities, as a result of declining state support, has not necessarily increased their cost efficiency. From 2005 to 2015, short-term cost inefficiency has increased by 18.1 percent at these institutions. Read more

. The privatization of revenue sources at public research universities, as a result of declining state support, has not necessarily increased their cost efficiency. From 2005 to 2015, short-term cost inefficiency has increased by 18.1 percent at these institutions. Read more Delayed Time-to-Degree and Post-College Earnings . College students whose time to graduation is delayed beyond four years are just as likely to be employed a decade after earning a bachelor's degree as their "on-time" classmates. However, on average, delayed graduates earn 8 percent to 15 percent less, depending on the length and type of delay, than their on-time peers. Read more

. College students whose time to graduation is delayed beyond four years are just as likely to be employed a decade after earning a bachelor's degree as their "on-time" classmates. However, on average, delayed graduates earn 8 percent to 15 percent less, depending on the length and type of delay, than their on-time peers. Read more The Demotivating Effect (and Unintended Message) of Awards . While a vast majority of teachers and administrators report that their school recognizes students' positive attendance through awards, perfect attendance awards largely have no positive impacts on student behavior, with some awards decreasing subsequent attendance. Read more

. While a vast majority of teachers and administrators report that their school recognizes students' positive attendance through awards, perfect attendance awards largely have no positive impacts on student behavior, with some awards decreasing subsequent attendance. Read more Is Collegiate Political Correctness Fake News? Relationships Between Grades and Ideology . Researchers found that while standardized test scores are the best predictors of students' college grade point average, there is also a small relationship with ideology. However, any ideological biases have very modest impacts, with SAT scores and demographic factors playing much larger roles. Read more

. Researchers found that while standardized test scores are the best predictors of students' college grade point average, there is also a small relationship with ideology. However, any ideological biases have very modest impacts, with SAT scores and demographic factors playing much larger roles. Read more States' Performance on NAEP Mathematics and Reading Exams After the Implementation of School Letter Grades . Overall, the 13 states that have implemented policies for A-F school letter grade accountability have fared no better or worse than other states in terms of increasing student achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) post policy implementation. Read more

. Overall, the 13 states that have implemented policies for A-F school letter grade accountability have fared no better or worse than other states in terms of increasing student achievement on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) post policy implementation. Read more Uniform Admissions, Unequal Access: Did the Top 10% Plan Increase Access to Selective Flagship Institutions . Although the Top 10 Percent Plan admissions policy in Texas had the potential to increase access to the state's flagship institutions for students from Texas high schools without a tradition of regularly sending students to those universities, it has done little since it was implemented in 1998 to expand access for students from those schools. Read more

. Although the Top 10 Percent Plan admissions policy in Texas had the potential to increase access to the state's flagship institutions for students from Texas high schools without a tradition of regularly sending students to those universities, it has done little since it was implemented in 1998 to expand access for students from those schools. Read more Within-Year Teacher Turnover in Head Start and Children's Development . Within-year teacher turnover in Head Start--which happened at a rate of about 10 percent in both of the two years analyzed--is markedly and negatively associated with children's language and literacy development, and with their behavioral and self-regulation skills. Read more

. Within-year teacher turnover in Head Start--which happened at a rate of about 10 percent in both of the two years analyzed--is markedly and negatively associated with children's language and literacy development, and with their behavioral and self-regulation skills. Read more Working During College: Stumbling Block or Stepping Stone . Students who work during college--accounting for background characteristics, college completion status, major program of study, college grade point average, and work behavior prior to college--earn more after college than similar students who do not work in college. Read more

. Students who work during college--accounting for background characteristics, college completion status, major program of study, college grade point average, and work behavior prior to college--earn more after college than similar students who do not work in college. Read more Workplace Violence: Risk for Teacher Exhaustion and Disengagement Through Relationships with Students and Colleagues. For teachers, being a victim of aggression or being a witness of verbal or physical violence against a student or a colleague leads to a decrease in work engagement and an increase in exhaustion over the course of five school years. Read more

Please click here to view the complete list of 2019 Annual Meeting study snapshots.

###

About AERA

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) is the largest national interdisciplinary research association devoted to the scientific study of education and learning. Founded in 1916, AERA advances knowledge about education, encourages scholarly inquiry related to education, and promotes the use of research to improve education and serve the public good. Find AERA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Tony Pals, tpals@aera.net

(202) 238-3235, (202) 288-9333 (cell)

Collin Boylin, cboylin@aera.net

(202) 238-3233, (860) 490-8326 (cell)