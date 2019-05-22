COPD appears to cause more severe symptoms in women

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- Women who develop COPD report smoking fewer cigarettes than men; and yet, women experience greater breathing impairments, are subjected to more acute exacerbations of symptoms and report lower quality of life than men with the disease, according to research presented at ATS 2019. Using the same data source, SPIROMICS, the National Institutes of Health funded the Subpopulations and Intermediate Outcome Measures in COPD Study. The researchers now plan to investigate the role hormonal factors may play in these gender differences.

###

VIEW ABSTRACT

CONTACT FOR MEDIA

MeiLan Han, MD

mrking@med.umich.edu

Session: D23 COPD: Diagnosis and Epidemiology

Abstract Presentation Time: Wednesday, May 22, 9:15 a.m. CT

Location: Room C141/C143/C149 (Level 1), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas