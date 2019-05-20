Enzyme may represent new target for treating asthma

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- An enzyme called diacylglycerol kinase zeta (DGKζ) appears to play an important role in suppressing runaway inflammation in asthma and may represent a novel therapeutic target, according to research presented at ATS 2019. The researchers deleted the enzyme in mouse T cells, which drive the immune system, and found that both inflammation and airway hyper-responsiveness, two hallmarks of asthma, were reduced through independent biomolecular mechanisms.

Session: B29 Mechanisms for Airway Hyperresponsiveness: From Cell to Organism

Abstract Presentation Time: Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. CT

Location: Ballroom D Four (Level 3), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas