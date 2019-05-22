Hospital-acquired infections may be lower in closed ICUs

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- Three hospital-acquired infections rates appear to be lower in patients admitted to a "closed" intensive care unit, meaning that the ICU team has primary responsibility for the patient, rather than a primary care physician, according to research presented at ATS 2019. Central line-associated blood stream infections (CLABSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and ventilator-acquired pneumonia (VAP) were lower after a medical center transitioned from an open to a closed ICU, while methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Clostridium difficile (C. Diff) rates remained the same.

###

VIEW ABSTRACT

CONTACT FOR MEDIA

Ahmad Sharayah, MD

drsharayah@gmail.com

Session: D44 Critical Care: An Encounter - How We Manage Critical Care In and Out of the ICU

Abstract Presentation Time: Wednesday, May 22, 11:15 a.m. CT

Location: Area E (Hall F, Level 2), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas