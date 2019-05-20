Long-term use of benralizumab appears safe, effective for severe asthma

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- Patients with severe eosinophilic asthma, who participated in three different Phase 3 trials of benralizumab (brand name Fasenra) and then enrolled in a long-term trial of the drug's efficacy and safety, continued to experience fewer exacerbations and improved pulmonary function and quality of life, according to research presented at ATS 2019. The continuation study, named BORA, found that the risk of infection did not increase over time and that long-term treatment with benralizumab was well tolerated and did not lead to new safety concerns.

Session: B21 Severe Asthma: Clinical and Mechanistic Studies

Abstract Presentation Time: Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. CT

Location: Room D222-D224 (Level 2), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas