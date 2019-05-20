New investigational therapy shows promise for asthma patients in Phase 2 trial

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX--In a Phase 2 trial, RTB101, which belongs to a class of drugs known as TORC1 inhibitors, was observed to be well tolerated and to reduce the incidence of respiratory tract infections in adults age 65 and older when given once daily for 16 weeks during winter cold and flu season, according to research presented at ATS 2019. In adults age 65 and older with asthma, there was a 68.9 percent reduction in the incidence of respiratory tract infections, which cause the majority of asthma exacerbations.

Session: B15 Immunotherapy for Lung Disease

Abstract Presentation Times: Monday, May 20, 9:45 a.m. CT

Location: Room C146 (Level 1), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas