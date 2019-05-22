Smoking unfiltered cigarettes appear to double risk of lung cancer death

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- People who smoke unfiltered cigarettes are nearly twice as likely to die from lung cancer and 30 percent more likely to die of all causes than those who smoke filtered cigarettes, according to research presented at ATS 2019. The same analysis of National Lung Screening Trial data found that smokers of light or ultralight cigarettes were just as likely to die of lung cancer and shared the same increased risk of dying of all causes as smokers of regular cigarettes, but were less likely to quit smoking.

Session: D19 Lung Cancer Screening: Novel Insights on Patient Selection and Outcomes

Abstract Presentation Time: Wednesday, May 22, 10:15 a.m. CT

Location: Ballroom A One (Level 2), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas