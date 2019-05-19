Tumor-suppressing protein may be novel target in PAH therapy

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- In addition to suppressing tumors, the protein tuberous sclerosis complex 2 (TSC2) may play a role in preventing or treating pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), according to research presented at ATS 2019. Researchers found that a deficiency of this protein produced dysfunctional molecules unable to support cell structure and function, resulted in thickening of pulmonary blood vessels and led to PAH.
Session: A97 Station to Station: Unraveling the Molecular Pathogenesis of PAH
Abstract Presentation Time: Sunday, May 19, 2:45 p.m. CT
Location: Room C147, 148 and154 (Level 1), Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas
