Violence exposure, depression, and poor health habits may increase asthma in adolescents

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- Exposure to violence, depression and poor health habits - including obesity, drinking soda, poor sleep and smoking marijuana - appear to be associated with asthma in high school students, according to research presented at ATS 2019. The researchers believe that addressing the depressive symptoms common among those who have been victimized, along with promoting a healthy lifestyle, may reduce asthma in adolescents.

Session: D15 The Best of Pediatric Asthma Epidemiology

Abstract Presentation Time: Wed., May 22, 9:15 a.m. CT

Location: Dallas Ballroom A-C (Level 3), Omni Dallas Downtown

