Worst form of black lung disease is on the rise but the cause remains unknown

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- Progressive massive fibrosis (PMF), the worst form of black lung disease, is rising among coal miners, but the reasons for this trend remain unclear, according to research presented at ATS 2019. The researchers speculated that the increase was due, in part, to miners breathing in more crystalline silica as a result of newer mining methods; however, analysis of lung tissue samples through 1996 did not show an increase in silicotic PMF.

###

VIEW ABSTRACT

CONTACT FOR MEDIA

Robert Cohen, MD

bobcohen@uic.edu

Session: B25 Occupational Exposures Including Deployment Related, Mining, and Agriculture

Abstract Presentation Time: Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. CT

Location: Trinity Ballroom 5-7 (Level 3), Omni Dallas Downtown