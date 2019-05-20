Younger miners more likely to die from black lung disease than older generations

ATS 2019, Dallas, TX -- Black lung disease and other non-malignant respiratory diseases appear to account for a greater proportion of deaths in younger generations of coal miners than in older generations of miners, according to research presented at ATS 2019. The researchers found that this trend was also true of deaths from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

Session: B25 Occupational Exposures Including Deployment Related, Mining, and Agriculture

Abstract Presentation Time: Monday, May 20, 9:15 a.m. CT

Location: Trinity Ballroom 5-7 (Level 3), Omni Dallas Downtown