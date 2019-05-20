Baylor Scott & White gastroenterology researchers share key takeaways from DDW 2019

Phone or in-person interviews at or after Digestive Disease Week available upon request

Researchers from Baylor Scott & White Research Institute's Center for Esophageal Research will play key roles at this year's Digestive Disease Week. Baylor Scott & White is known for the unique multidisciplinary team approach applied to bench and clinical research, as well as the clinical care provided at the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas.

The following researchers are available to discuss how this unique program model is making an impact in the field of gastroenterology, including their ground-breaking research on Barrett's Esophagus and Eosinophilic Esophagitis. They will also be available to weigh in on key topics and trends coming out of Digestive Disease Week 2019.

Rhonda Souza, MD, AGAF - Co-Director, Center for Esophageal Research and Chair, AGA Institute Council

Stuart J. Spechler, MD, AGAF, FACG - Co-Director, Center for Esophageal Research and 2019 Esophageal, Gastric & Duodenal Disorders Research Mentor Award Recipient

Vani Konda, MD - Clinical Director, Center for Esophageal Diseases

Baylor Scott & White is committed to diagnosing and treating digestive disease conditions and working across the continuum of care to provide rehabilitation and other lifestyle adjustments to patients.

Through advanced diagnostic technology, education and support programs, and research and clinical trials conducted through Baylor Scott & White Research Institute, Baylor Scott & White offers a unique and comprehensive program for a variety of digestive diseases. The Center for Esophageal Research is devoted to conducting innovative, translational research in a multidisciplinary setting in order to advance understanding of esophageal diseases and to improve the treatment of patients with those diseases.

###