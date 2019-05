Last year, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) implemented new requirements for active ventilation at nail salons. Now, a study led by Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) researchers finds elevated blood levels of toluene and ethyl acetate, but that better ventilation reduces the levels of these compounds in the air that the workers breathe. Published in the journal Indoor Air, the study uses data collected before the BPHC requirement went into effect.

