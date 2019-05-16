Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) new issue, Volume 4 Issue 1

Beijing, 1 May 2019: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 4 Issue 1. This is a Special Issue on Imaging with Guest Editor Dr David Winchester and includes major new papers on using 3D-printed documents to advance clinical care and emerging techniques for cardiovascular PET which are likely to be of interest to a wide range of cardiology professionals, students and academics.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:

REVIEW

David E. Winchester and R. Beyth

Quality Improvement in Cardiovascular Imaging (http://ow. ly/ GwKS30oJ76R )

COMMENTARY

Chittur A. Sivaram

Multimodality Imaging Training for General and Advanced Cardiology Fellowships (http://ow. ly/ S2Pv30oJ7eQ )

REVIEWS

Austin A. Robinson and Jamieson M. Bourque

Emerging Techniques for Cardiovascular PET (http://ow. ly/ vTjP30oJ7ir )

Sohah N. Iqbal

Imaging Beyond the Angiogram in Women with Suspected Myocardial Infarction and No Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease (http://ow. ly/ x1Ut30oJ7nE )

Talal Alzahrani, Ahmed Tashkandi, Abdullah Sarkar, Claudio Smuclovisky, James P. Earls, and Andrew D. Choi

Practical Clinical Application of Cardiac Computed Tomography-Derived Fractional Flow Reserve (http://ow. ly/ LkRn30oJ7qW )

Darrell B. Newman, John P. Bois, and Jeffrey B. Geske

Evaluation of the Patient with Incidental Left Ventricular Hypertrophy on Echocardiography (http://ow. ly/ WbLF30oJ7u3 )

Molly Pantelic, Milan Pantelic, Todd Pietila, Marianne Rollet, Eric Myers, Thomas Song, William W. O'Neill, and Dee Dee Wang

Using 3D-Printed Models to Advance Clinical Care (http://ow. ly/ wC6S30oJ7vY )

Saurabh Malhotra and Rami Doukky

Differential Impact of Appropriate Use Criteria on the Association between Age and Abnormal Stress Myocardial Perfusion SPECT (http://ow. ly/ 5FJk30oJ7zt )

CASE REPORT

Robert F. Hamburger

Adult Congenital Heart Disease in the Veteran Population: A Case-Based Report (http://ow. ly/ vh8730oJ7DN )

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

A Tale of Two STEMI's (http://ow. ly/ uTmH30oJ7Hk )

REVIEW

C. Richard Conti

Ventriculography in a Single Catheterization Laboratory (http://ow. ly/ sQoE30oJ7Ng )

###