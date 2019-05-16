News Release 

Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) new issue, Volume 4 Issue 1

Special issue on Imaging

Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications

Credit: Compuscript Limited

Beijing, 1 May 2019: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 4 Issue 1. This is a Special Issue on Imaging with Guest Editor Dr David Winchester and includes major new papers on using 3D-printed documents to advance clinical care and emerging techniques for cardiovascular PET which are likely to be of interest to a wide range of cardiology professionals, students and academics.

Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:

REVIEW

David E. Winchester and R. Beyth

Quality Improvement in Cardiovascular Imaging (http://ow.ly/GwKS30oJ76R)

COMMENTARY

Chittur A. Sivaram

Multimodality Imaging Training for General and Advanced Cardiology Fellowships (http://ow.ly/S2Pv30oJ7eQ)

REVIEWS

Austin A. Robinson and Jamieson M. Bourque

Emerging Techniques for Cardiovascular PET (http://ow.ly/vTjP30oJ7ir)

Sohah N. Iqbal

Imaging Beyond the Angiogram in Women with Suspected Myocardial Infarction and No Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease (http://ow.ly/x1Ut30oJ7nE)

Talal Alzahrani, Ahmed Tashkandi, Abdullah Sarkar, Claudio Smuclovisky, James P. Earls, and Andrew D. Choi

Practical Clinical Application of Cardiac Computed Tomography-Derived Fractional Flow Reserve (http://ow.ly/LkRn30oJ7qW)

Darrell B. Newman, John P. Bois, and Jeffrey B. Geske

Evaluation of the Patient with Incidental Left Ventricular Hypertrophy on Echocardiography (http://ow.ly/WbLF30oJ7u3)

Molly Pantelic, Milan Pantelic, Todd Pietila, Marianne Rollet, Eric Myers, Thomas Song, William W. O'Neill, and Dee Dee Wang

Using 3D-Printed Models to Advance Clinical Care (http://ow.ly/wC6S30oJ7vY)

Saurabh Malhotra and Rami Doukky

Differential Impact of Appropriate Use Criteria on the Association between Age and Abnormal Stress Myocardial Perfusion SPECT (http://ow.ly/5FJk30oJ7zt)

CASE REPORT

Robert F. Hamburger

Adult Congenital Heart Disease in the Veteran Population: A Case-Based Report (http://ow.ly/vh8730oJ7DN)

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

A Tale of Two STEMI's (http://ow.ly/uTmH30oJ7Hk)

REVIEW

C. Richard Conti

Ventriculography in a Single Catheterization Laboratory (http://ow.ly/sQoE30oJ7Ng)

