Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) new issue, Volume 4 Issue 1

Beijing, 1 May 2019: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 4 Issue 1. This is a Special Issue on Imaging with Guest Editor Dr David Winchester and includes major new papers on using 3D-printed documents to advance clinical care and emerging techniques for cardiovascular PET which are likely to be of interest to a wide range of cardiology professionals, students and academics.
Papers in the Special Issue are as follows:
REVIEW
David E. Winchester and R. Beyth
Quality Improvement in Cardiovascular Imaging (http://ow.
COMMENTARY
Chittur A. Sivaram
Multimodality Imaging Training for General and Advanced Cardiology Fellowships (http://ow.
REVIEWS
Austin A. Robinson and Jamieson M. Bourque
Emerging Techniques for Cardiovascular PET (http://ow.
Sohah N. Iqbal
Imaging Beyond the Angiogram in Women with Suspected Myocardial Infarction and No Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease (http://ow.
Talal Alzahrani, Ahmed Tashkandi, Abdullah Sarkar, Claudio Smuclovisky, James P. Earls, and Andrew D. Choi
Practical Clinical Application of Cardiac Computed Tomography-Derived Fractional Flow Reserve (http://ow.
Darrell B. Newman, John P. Bois, and Jeffrey B. Geske
Evaluation of the Patient with Incidental Left Ventricular Hypertrophy on Echocardiography (http://ow.
Molly Pantelic, Milan Pantelic, Todd Pietila, Marianne Rollet, Eric Myers, Thomas Song, William W. O'Neill, and Dee Dee Wang
Using 3D-Printed Models to Advance Clinical Care (http://ow.
Saurabh Malhotra and Rami Doukky
Differential Impact of Appropriate Use Criteria on the Association between Age and Abnormal Stress Myocardial Perfusion SPECT (http://ow.
CASE REPORT
Robert F. Hamburger
Adult Congenital Heart Disease in the Veteran Population: A Case-Based Report (http://ow.
COMMENTARY
C. Richard Conti
A Tale of Two STEMI's (http://ow.
REVIEW
C. Richard Conti
Ventriculography in a Single Catheterization Laboratory (http://ow.
###