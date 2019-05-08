In the current issue of Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications volume 4, issue 1, pp. 9-12(4) ; DOI https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ CVIA. 2019. 0010 , Chittur A. Sivaram, MD, FACP, FASE, FACC from the Department of Medicine, University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK, USA considers multimodality imaging training for general and advanced cardiology fellowships.

With the growth in multimodality imaging technology, there is heightened interest in advanced imaging training within the cardiology fellow community. The ideal training models for multimodality imaging remain to be determined and there are uncertainties about the manpower needs for cardiologists with advanced multimodality imaging expertise. This commentary discusses several areas pertaining to training of cardiology fellows in multimodality imaging.

