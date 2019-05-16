DGIST agreed on Energy Research Cooperation with CNR-ITAE in Italy

DGIST (President Young Kuk) announced on Friday, May 10th that it entered an MOU with Institute Italian National Research Council (CNR) - Advanced Energy Technology Institute (ITAE, President Salvatore Freni) in Italy to share the latest information of energy research and promote future collaboration through human resources exchanges of researchers and experts in both countries.

DGIST also held 'South Korea--Italy Joint International Symposium' on Wednesday, May 9th to discuss the latest research ranging from the basics to applications of sustainable energy that considers its efficient use and environment, thereby laying the foundation for mutual cooperation and exchanges.

Sponsored directly by the Embassy of Italy in South Korea, the bilateral joint energy symposium stressed the importance of basic approach for the properties and usage of materials that play key roles in renewable energy. In the morning of May 9th, South Korea and Italy, the countries of low energy self-sufficiency, talked about the use of technology-intensive energy and signed an MOU to conduct joint research and encourage human resource exchanges between the two countries for future energy applications.

President Salvatore Freni of CNR-ITAE said "Through cooperation with DGIST, we will work hard to solve severe energy and environmental issues facing the world with energy researchers and experts in Korea." In addition, President Young Kuk of DGIST expressed that since our energy engineering department has many outstanding, top-notch professors in energy research, we are confident that we can contribute to resolving the energy problems of both countries through collaboration."

###