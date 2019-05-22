Researchers from IKBFU study properties of amorphous microwires

Glass coated amorphous microwires are the newest perspective magnetic composite alloys that can be used for the creation of modern high-speed mass storage devices with high recording density and logic elements. It is necessary to know specific physical properties in order to use these alloys in real manufacturing. For this reason, the researchers from the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University together with their colleagues from National University of Science and Technology MISIS have studied how the internal mechanical stresses influence magnetostrictive, magnetostatic and magnetodynamic properties of glass coated amorphous microwires.

The Journal of Magnetism and Magnetic Materials has published two articles on the following topics: Effect of glass-removal on the magnetostriction and magnetic switching properties in amorphous FeSiB microwires and Control of magneto-static and -dynamic properties by stress tuning in Fe-Si-B amorphous microwires with fixed dimensions.

