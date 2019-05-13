Reviews highlight new advances in our understanding of focal and sclerotic bone diseases

Recently, extraordinary progress has been made in our understanding of the mechanisms and molecular pathways underlying focal and sclerotic bone diseases, rare disorders which have a strong genetic component. This has already led to a clearer characterization of these conditions and, in several cases, has enabled the development of new therapeutic approaches.

The invited reviews featured in this special edition of 'Calcified Tissue International' provide expert commentary and a valuable overview of advances in the knowledge of several rare focal and sclerotic bone diseases including Paget's disease of bone and related syndromes, fibrous dysplasia of bone and McCune-Albright syndrome, Melorheostosis and Osteopoikilosis, chronic non-bacterial osteomyelitis, as well as Camurati-Engelmann disease.

Although investigations into the molecular and genetic basis of these conditions have not yet yielded results for all the conditions, the advances have overall led to a better understanding of the causes of the particular lesions. In certain cases, like Paget's disease, this knowledge has vastly improved diagnosis and management of the disorder. In other cases, such as with Camurati-Engelmann disease, it has led to research into a potentially new therapeutic approach. Finally, in other disorders where a genetic basis is suspected but not yet pinpointed, advances have still been made in the management of these disorders, for example in the case of Fibrogenesis Imperfecta Ossium.

Professor Stuart Ralston, special issue editor, stated: "These state-of-the-art reviews by leading experts show the immense progress which has been made in our understanding of rare skeletal diseases. Indeed, for diseases such as Paget's, tremendous leaps have been made which now mean a better management of the disease is possible. In other diseases, these advances mean new avenues for therapeutic intervention are now on the horizon. Although there is still a long way to go, the hope is that with increasing knowledge we will be able to continually improve patient management from diagnosis to treatment. We thank the authors for contributing these outstanding publications."

###

Read, download and share:

* Focal and Sclerotic Bone Diseases (Editorial)

/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-019-00556-7

/ rdcu. be/ bBCog

* Paget's disease of bone

/ rdcu. be/ bymFv

* Rare Inherited forms of Paget's Disease and Related Syndromes

/ doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-019-00520-5

/ rdcu. be/ bymF8

* Fibrous Dysplasia of Bone and McCune-Albright Syndrome: A Bench to Bedside Review

/ rdcu. be/ bzK6Z

* Melorheostosis and Osteopoikilosis: A Review of Clinical Features and Pathogenesis

Wordsworth, P. & Chan, M. Calcif Tissue Int (2019).

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1007/ s00223-019-00543-y

* Chronic Non-bacterial Osteomyelitis: A Review

/ rdcu. be/ byynN

* Camurati-Engelmann Disease

/ rdcu. be/ bymD0

* Fibrogenesis Imperfecta Ossium

/ rdcu. be/ bBCoJ

About Calcified Tissue International

Calcified Tissue International & Musculoskeletal Research is a peer-reviewed journal which publishes original preclinical, translational and clinical research, and reviews concerning the structure and function of bone, and other musculoskeletal tissues in living organisms, as well as clinical studies of musculoskeletal disease. It includes studies of cell biology, molecular biology, intracellular signalling, and physiology, as well as research into the hormones, cytokines and other mediators that influence the musculoskeletal system. The journal also publishes clinical studies of relevance to bone disease, mineral metabolism, muscle function, and musculoskeletal interactions. 2017 Impact Factor: 3.293 / 5 Year Impact Factor: 3.315 Editors in Chief: Stuart Ralston and René Rizzoli; Musculoskeletal Research Section Editor: Roger Fielding