Association between weight before pregnancy, weight gain during pregnancy and adverse outcomes for mother, infant

Bottom Line: An analysis that combined the results of 25 studies including nearly 197,000 women suggests prepregnancy body mass index (BMI) of the mother was more strongly associated with risk of adverse maternal and infant outcomes than the amount of gestational weight gain.

Authors: Romy Gaillard, M.D., Ph.D., Erasmus MC, University Medical Center, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.3820)

