Cost-effectiveness analysis of 12 cervical cancer screenings

JAMA Internal Medicine

Bottom Line: This cost-effectiveness analysis incorporates women's preferences and estimates quality of life and economic outcomes for 12 cervical cancer screening strategies.

Authors: George F. Sawaya, M.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2019.0299)

Editor's Note: The articles conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

