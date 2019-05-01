Describing aspects of melanoma progression

Bottom Line: Three related articles and an editorial focus on various aspects of melanoma progression.

Embed these links to provide your readers free access to the full-text articles: These links will be live at the embargo time.

Risk of Melanoma Recurrence After Diagnosis of a High-Risk Primary Tumor (von Schuckmann et al): https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamadermatology/ fullarticle/ 2731995?guestAccessKey= 6363259c-9dfb-47d7-aa30-8291dc916eb1&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 050119

Association of Time From Primary Diagnosis to First Distant Relapse of Metastatic Melanoma With Progression of Disease and Survival (Vallet et al): https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamadermatology/ fullarticle/ 2731994?guestAccessKey= fff14ad9-9a75-4594-8af1-ed639ece487c&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 050119

Risk Factors for Lymphatic and Hematogenous Dissemination in Patients With Stages I to II Cutaneous Melanoma (Nagore et al): https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamadermatology/ fullarticle/ 2731993?guestAccessKey= dea8c2b1-744f-4acc-86b9-84c58be07c1c&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 050119

The Changing Kinetics of Advanced Melanoma (Coit): https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamadermatology/ fullarticle/ 2731989?guestAccessKey= cfedae00-02f1-45e3-a830-dd4a06cf28f6&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 050119

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

# # #

The full studies and editorial are linked to this news release.

###