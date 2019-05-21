Did cholesterol levels improve among us kids, adolescents?

Bottom Line: This study examined cholesterol levels in children and adolescents in the U.S. from 1999 to 2016. Using nationally representative survey data for 26,000 young people (ages 6 to 19), the authors report favorable changes in cholesterol. Average levels of total cholesterol, non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides and apolipoprotein B decreased and average levels of the so-called good high-density lipoprotein cholesterol increased. Still, estimates suggest only about half of the participants had ideal levels for all measures and as many as 25 percent had at least one suboptimal level.

Authors: Amanda M. Perak, M.D., M.S., Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.4984)

