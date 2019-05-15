News Release 

End-of-career transitions for older surgeons

JAMA Surgery

Bottom Line: A special communication article focuses on end-of-career transitions for older surgeons. The goal is to support an aging workforce while ensuring patient safety.

Authors: Todd K. Rosengart, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, and coauthors

