Bottom Line: A special communication article focuses on end-of-career transitions for older surgeons. The goal is to support an aging workforce while ensuring patient safety.
Authors: Todd K. Rosengart, M.D., Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, and coauthors
(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.1159)
