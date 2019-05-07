How common is alcoholic fatty liver disease?

Bottom Line: This study used national survey data from 2001-2016 to examine how common alcoholic fatty liver disease is in the United States.

Authors: Robert J. Wong, M.D., M.S., Highland Hospital, Oakland, California, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.2276)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###