News Release 

How common is alcoholic fatty liver disease?

JAMA

Bottom Line: This study used national survey data from 2001-2016 to examine how common alcoholic fatty liver disease is in the United States.

Authors: Robert J. Wong, M.D., M.S., Highland Hospital, Oakland, California, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.2276)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2732559?guestAccessKey=644408df-7a63-40c2-8e61-3d0988921a38&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=050719

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.