News Release 

How common is e-cigarette use among adults in households with kids?

JAMA Pediatrics

Bottom Line: Nearly 5 percent of adults living in households with children use e-cigarettes based on analyses of national survey data from 2016-2017.

Authors: Jenny L. Carwile, Sc.D., M.P.H., of Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1139)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2732625?guestAccessKey=2980756e-2eb1-4b37-8ecc-f7628f55876a&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=050619

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.