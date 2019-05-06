How common is e-cigarette use among adults in households with kids?

Bottom Line: Nearly 5 percent of adults living in households with children use e-cigarettes based on analyses of national survey data from 2016-2017.
Authors: Jenny L. Carwile, Sc.D., M.P.H., of Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, and coauthors
(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2019.1139)
Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.
###
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time https:/