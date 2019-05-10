What is association of age with risk of death for ICU patients?

Bottom Line: This study of nearly 134,000 patients admitted to intensive care units in France examined the association of age with risk of death in the hospital and then three months and three years after discharge.

Authors: Matthieu Legrand, M.D., Ph.D., L'Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris, France, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2019.3215)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

###

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article: This link will be live at the embargo time: http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2019. 3215?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 051019

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. Every Friday, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.