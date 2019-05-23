New stimulant formulations emerging to better treat ADHD

New Rochelle, NY, May 20, 2019--A comprehensive new review of the expanding scope of stimulants available to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) serves as a valuable guide to clinicians as they choose from among the many new drug formulations and technologies available to treat this complex disorder. The wide-ranging review is published in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. Click here to read the full-text article free on the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology website through June 20, 2019.

Entitled "New Formulations of Stimulants: An Update for Clinicians," the article was coauthored by Ronald Steingard, MD, Child Mind Institute (New York, NY), Sarper Taskiran, MD, Child Mind Institute and Koc University School of Medicine (Istanbul, Turkey), Mark Stein, PhD, University of Washington (Seattle), Daniel Connor, MD, University of Connecticut School of Medicine (Farmington), and John Markowitz, PharmD, University of Florida (Gainesville).

Th manuscript is designed to provide a guide to newer stimulant formulations. Following a brief review of ADHD and the two most common stimulants used for treatment - amphetamine and methylphenidate -- the authors focus on the rapid growth in new formulations of these drugs. They explain novel delivery systems such as orally dissolving tablets (ODT), chewable tablets, extended release (ER) liquid formulations, transdermal patches, and novel "beaded" technology and suggest how to use them in clinical practice. In addition, the authors look at the advances in our knowledge regarding individual variability with regards to response and metabolism that has contributed to a more nuanced approach to treatment.

Harold S. Koplewicz, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology and President of the Child Mind Institute in New York, states: "'New Formulations of Stimulants: An Update for Clinicians,' written by Ron Steingard, MD and colleagues is an essential guide for pediatricians, pediatric neurologists, and child and adolescent psychiatrists who treat children and teens with ADHD."

