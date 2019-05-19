News Release
Many with mild asthma, low sputum eosinophils respond equally well to steroids as placebo
'Low eosinophil' biomarkers found in nearly three-quarters of people with mild asthma
at
EurekAlert! provides eligible reporters with free access to embargoed and breaking news releases.Eligibility Guidelines
EurekAlert! offers eligible public information officers paid access to a reliable news release distribution service.Eligibility Guidelines
EurekAlert! is a service of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
'Low eosinophil' biomarkers found in nearly three-quarters of people with mild asthma
NIH/National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.