The Estée Lauder Companies showcases new research on combating aging at 2019 SID Meeting

Research focused on defending the skin from the environment and aging demonstrates the antioxidant benefit of eucalyptus extract on skin and how the activation of key sirtuins improves skin cellular response.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Research & Development (R&D) team will present research focused on new findings in skin defense and anti-aging research at the 2019 Society for Investigative Dermatology Meeting (SID) in Chicago from May 8th - 11th.

The Estée Lauder Companies' R&D team is a global leader in understanding how environmental factors impact skin. Human skin is our first barrier of protection against potential environmental stressors, such as pollution and UV. Studies have shown how cutting-edge key ingredients can aid skin defense and response using its natural capabilities. The following summarizes the Estée Lauder Companies' R&D team's research that will be presented at the 2019 SID meeting:

The Estée Lauder Companies' R&D team has discovered how each sirtuin isotype is essential to skin cell activity, and the activation of sirtuins with key ingredients is able to impact and increase the activity of skin fibroblasts to help combat aging. Additionally, the Estée Lauder Companies' R&D team's research has shown that another key ingredient, Eucalyptus globulus extract has significant antioxidant activity that can help skin to defend against oxidative stress from pollution, UV or blue light to reduce associated oxidative damage.

"The Estée Lauder Companies' R&D team is at the forefront of understanding the impact that environmental stressors have on the barrier of skin and the impact it has on skin aging," said Kurt Schilling, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Basic Science Research and Advanced Technology, Research & Development, The Estée Lauder Companies. "As our scientific research continues to uncover key anti-aging ingredients and better understand the biological mechanisms behind aging, we will continue to apply this knowledge to help define and advance the future of beauty for our global consumers."

* Sirtuins and their importance in skin, The Estée Lauder Companies

Increasing evidence has demonstrated the importance of Sirtuins in longevity, metabolism and control of stress. Sirtuins are evolutionarily well-conserved proteins found in mammalian cells and include seven isotypes. Sirtuins function primarily as NAD-dependent deacetylases, although two of the seven have ribosyl transferase activity. The collapse of local chromatin results in the modulation of transcriptional programs involved in metabolism and inflammation. This research shows that by combining a flower extract which activates Sirt-1, an algae extract which activates Sirt-3, and a ferment which activates Sirt-6, there is an impact and increase in the activity of 62-year-old skin fibroblasts.

* Skin cells can sense and integrate signals coming from Eucalyptus extract to combat environmental insults and regenerate from within, The Estée Lauder Companies

Accumulating scientific evidence has demonstrated that exposure to ozone, pollution, UV radiation and blue light can have detrimental effects on human skin, including increased oxidative stress and inflammation, and decreased barrier function.

Eucalyptus globulus, also known as Tasmanian bluegum or Southern blue-gum, is a widely cultivated evergreen tree native to Australia. Numerous studies have characterized the pharmacological benefits provided by E. globulus, including antibacterial and antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antitumor, and antihistaminic activities among many others. This research shows that Eucalyptus extract has significant antioxidant activity that can help skin to defend against oxidative stress from pollution, UV or blue light and reduce associated oxidative damage.

