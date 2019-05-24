The Lancet journals: Papers at European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) 2019

The following papers will be presented at the ESOC conference in Milan and published simultaneously in either The Lancet or The Lancet Neurology journals. All papers are under embargo until the stated time. Contact details for corresponding authors are provided in the Articles and linked Comments. Funding information is listed on the first page of each Article.

Embargo: 10.10hrs [UK time] / 11.10hrs [Milan time] Wednesday 22nd May 2019

The Lancet: Robot assisted training for the upper limb after stroke (RATULS): a multicentre randomised controlled trial

Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(19)31055-4/fulltext

Embargo: 10.40hrs [UK time] / 11.40hrs [Milan time] Wednesday 22nd May 2019

The Lancet: Extending thrombolysis to 4·5-9 h and wake-up stroke using perfusion imaging: a systematic review and meta-analysis of individual patient data

Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(19)31053-0/fulltext

Embargo: 11.10hrs [UK time] / 12.10hrs [Milan time] Wednesday 22nd May 2019

The Lancet: Effects of antiplatelet therapy after stroke due to intracerebral haemorrhage (RESTART): a randomised, open-label trial

Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(19)30840-2/fulltext

Embargo: 11.10hrs [UK time] / 12.10hrs [Milan time] Wednesday 22nd May 2019

The Lancet Neurology: Effects of antiplatelet therapy on stroke risk by brain imaging features of intracerebral haemorrhage and cerebral small vessel diseases: subgroup analyses of the RESTART randomised, open-label trial

Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/laneur/article/PIIS1474-4422(19)30184-X/fulltext

Embargo: 10.30hrs [UK time] / 11.30hrs [Milan time] Thursday 23rd May 2019

The Lancet Neurology: Cerebral microbleeds and stroke risk after ischaemic stroke or transient ischaemic attack: a pooled analysis of individual patient data from cohort studies

Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/laneur/article/PIIS1474-4422(19)30197-8/fulltext

Embargo: 16.20hrs [UK time] / 17.20hrs [Milan time] Thursday 23rd May 2019

The Lancet Neurology: Stenting for symptomatic vertebral artery stenosis: a preplanned pooled individual patient data analysis

Once the embargo lifts, please use this link as the one above will be deactivated: http://www.thelancet.com/journals/laneur/article/PIIS1474-4422(19)30149-8/fulltext

Embargo: 11.45hrs [UK time] / 12.45hrs [Milan time] Friday 24th May 2019

The Lancet: An injectable implant to stimulate the sphenopalatine ganglion for treatment of acute ischaemic stroke up to 24 h from onset (ImpACT-24B): an international, randomised, double-blind, sham-controlled, pivotal trial

To access a post-embargo link for this paper, please contact pressoffice@lancet.com

###