News Release 

Invasive beavers: Bad for the climate

Wildlife Conservation Society

IMAGE

IMAGE: Scientists documented the effects of invasive North American beavers (Castor canadensis) on carbon sequestration of a riparian forest in Tierra del Fuego. view more 

Credit: Cristian Samper/WCS

Scientists documented the effects of invasive North American beavers (Castor canadensis) on carbon sequestration of a riparian forest in Tierra del Fuego.

Scientists estimated that 1.177 (+/- 0.103) megatonnes of carbon would be lost if all of the predicted 18,384 hectares (70 square miles) of habitat (14 percent of the total forested area) were colonized by beavers.

These results document the impacts of invasive mammals on large terrestrial carbon sinks and highlight the need for understanding the magnitude of such effects across both landscape- and regional-scales.

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.