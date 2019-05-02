It's hard to be a nomad in Mongolia

Scientists tracked 22 Mongolian gazelles (Procapra gutturosa) over the vast grasslands of Mongolia for a 1-3 year period using GPS.

They found gazelles avoid human disturbance, and that no single protected area was large enough to contain them, with barriers such as fences posing particular problems to their movements.

Because nomadic species lack defined movement corridors, the authors advocate integrated land use planning that prioritizes permeability and connectivity across the entire landscape to facilitate long-distance movements.

###