Treating type 2 diabetes and heart failure

DALLAS, June 6, 2019 -- People with type 2 diabetes are at an increased risk for heart failure and many people have both diseases, which requires careful medical management.

A scientific statement from the American Heart Association and the Heart Failure Society of America brings the management of both diabetes and heart failure into one document and describes new approaches to medications, lifestyle modifications as well as highlighting the importance of multi-disciplinary care that includes physicians, nurses, registered dieticians, social workers and other allied professionals.

The statement is published in the American Heart Association journal Circulation.

###

Authors are: writing group chair Shannon M. Dunlay, M.D., M.S., co-chair

Michael M. Givertz, M.D., David Aguilar, M.D.; Larry A. Allen, M.D., M.H.S.; Michael Chan, M.B.B.S.; Akshay S. Desai, M.D., M.P.H.; Anita Deswal, M.D., M.P.H.; Victoria Vaughan Dickson, Ph.D., R.N.; Mikhail N. Kosiborod, M.D.; Carolyn L. Lekavich, Ph.D., M.S.N., Rozalina G. McCoy, M.D., M.S.; Robert J. Mentz, M.D.; Ileana L. Piña, M.D., M.P.H. Author disclosures are on the manuscript.

Additional Resources:

After June 6, view the manuscript online.

Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Among US Adults (20+ years) with Diabetes in the United States (1999-2016)

Trends in Prevalence of Diabetes Awareness, Treatment, and Control in the United States (1999-2016)

Prevalence of Prediabetes and Diabetes in the United States (1999-2016)

Angela Bassett joins Know Diabetes by Heart, calling those living with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease to share their stories

Know Diabetes by Heart™

Follow AHA/ASA news on Twitter @HeartNews

The association receives funding primarily from individuals; foundations and corporations (including pharmaceutical, device manufacturers and other companies) also make donations and fund specific association programs and events. The association has strict policies to prevent these relationships from influencing the science content. Revenues from pharmaceutical and device corporations and health insurance providers are available at https:/ / www. heart. org/ en/ about-us/ aha-financial-information .

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.