Featured research findings from Nutrition 2019

Press materials are now available for Nutrition 2019, the flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition, to be held June 8-11, 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The meeting will feature cutting-edge nutrition research and news.

Explore the full schedule, oral sessions and posters to see all the exciting research topics that will be covered at Nutrition 2019.

Study tracks toll of suboptimal fruit and vegetable intake by region, age and genderUsing simulation and diets of 16,000 people, scientists discover how to cut your diet's climate impact in halfUsing sophisticated models, researchers examine how various warning labels and taxes targeting diet would reduce cancer cases and cancer-associated costsLatest stats show beverage choice varies dramatically around the worldNew research suggests that taxes and health warnings could bring significant health and economic benefits by cutting consumption of sugar-sweetened beveragesContrary to common wisdom, increasing vitamin K intake helps stabilize anticoagulationScientists announce findings on use of supplements and eating well when you're expectingBread containing the low-cost mushrooms increased vitamin D levels and boosted immune response of TB patientsNew finding could lead to better prevention and management of type 2 diabetesPeople who routinely sleep less than 7 hours per night show lower intakes of critical nutrientsNew findings on how nutrition, hydration and supplements affect brain function and academic performance

About Nutrition 2019

Nutrition 2019 is the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held June 8-11, 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center. It is the national venue for more than 3,600 top researchers, practitioners and other professionals to announce exciting research findings and explore their implications for practice and policy. Scientific symposia address the latest advances in cellular and physiological nutrition and metabolism, clinical and translational nutrition, global and public health, population science, and food science and systems. http://www. nutrition. org/ N19 #Nutrition2019

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)