Featured research findings from Nutrition 2019

Millions of Cardiovascular Deaths Attributed to Not Eating Enough Fruits and Vegetables (6/8, 9:35 a.m. EDT)
Study tracks toll of suboptimal fruit and vegetable intake by region, age and gender
One Change Can Make Diet More Planet Friendly (6/10, 12:15 p.m. EDT)
Using simulation and diets of 16,000 people, scientists discover how to cut your diet's climate impact in half
Policies Encouraging Healthy Eating Could Greatly Cut Cancer-Related Costs (6/9, 12:45 p.m. EDT)
Using sophisticated models, researchers examine how various warning labels and taxes targeting diet would reduce cancer cases and cancer-associated costs
What is the World Drinking? Study Reveals Global Intake of Major Beverages (6/8 12 p.m. EDT)
Latest stats show beverage choice varies dramatically around the world
Do Policies Targeting Sugary Drinks Pay Off? (6/9, 12:45 p.m. EDT)
New research suggests that taxes and health warnings could bring significant health and economic benefits by cutting consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages
Eating More Vitamin K Found to Help, Not Harm, Patients on Warfarin (6/11, 11:15 a.m. EDT)
Contrary to common wisdom, increasing vitamin K intake helps stabilize anticoagulation
New Research on Diet and Supplements During Pregnancy and Beyond (6/9, 1:45 p.m. EDT)
Scientists announce findings on use of supplements and eating well when you're expecting
Sun-Exposed Oyster Mushrooms Help Patients Fight Tuberculosis (6/9, 3:45 p.m. EDT)
Bread containing the low-cost mushrooms increased vitamin D levels and boosted immune response of TB patients
Research Reveals How Diet Influences Diabetes Risk (6/8, 12:00 p.m. EDT)
New finding could lead to better prevention and management of type 2 diabetes
Study Links Poor Sleep with Poor Nutrition (6/9, 1:45 p.m. EDT)
People who routinely sleep less than 7 hours per night show lower intakes of critical nutrients
Food for Thought: Studies Reveal Diet's Role in Children's Brain Health (6/8, 8:45 a.m. EDT)
New findings on how nutrition, hydration and supplements affect brain function and academic performance
