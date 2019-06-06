Cancer research using mini-organs from tumors and healthy tissue

Hans Clevers (Hubrecht Institute) and David Tuveson (Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory), experts in the field of stem cells and organoids, have written a review that summarizes the use of organoids in cancer research and shines a light on prospects for the future. These mini-organs can be used to study tumor biology, model tumor development, and to test existing and new therapies in a patient specific way. The main points of the review are explained by Hans Clevers in the attached video. The review was published in the scientific journal Science, on the 6th of June.

Publication

Cancer modeling meets human organoid technology. David Tuveson and Hans Clevers. Science 2019.

Hans Clevers is group leader at the Hubrecht Institute, professor of Molecular Genetics at the UMC Utrecht and Utrecht University, Research Director of the Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology and Oncode Investigator.

