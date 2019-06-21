Alexandria, Va., USA - The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) and American Association for Dental Research (AADR) honored the legacy of Ricardo Teles in a symposium at the 97th General Session & Exhibition of the IADR, held in conjunction with the 48th Annual Meeting of the American AADR and the 43rd Annual Meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research (CADR). The IADR/AADR/CADR General Session & Exhibition is held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West Building in Vancouver, BC, Canada from June 19-22, 2019.

A native of Brazil, Teles earned his D.D.S. at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and received his D.M.Sc. in Oral Biology and certificate in periodontology from Harvard School of Dental Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Teles last served as the Chair of the University of Pennsylvania Dental Medicine's Department of Periodontics in Philadelphia, USA.

The symposium gathered some of the many colleagues he connected with during his prolific career to acknowledge his legacy, recognize his achievements and pay tribute to his dedication and commitment to advancing the periodontal field. The symposium also reviewed the current knowledge in clinical periodontology and how it impacts clinical practice and patient care to help identify the current gaps in knowledge in the field and help shape the next wave of clinical periodontal studies. Speakers in this symposium included Flavia Teles, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, William Giannobile, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA, Iain Chapple, University of Birmingham, UK, Marcelo Faveri, Guarulhos University, Brazil and Hatice Hasturk, The Forsyth Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The symposium, #281, "Pathogenesis and Treatment of Periodontitis: Honoring the Legacy of Ricardo Teles" was held on Friday, June 21 at 2 p.m. in Room 120. Teles was also honored in the Journal of Dental Research article "Ricardo Teles: His Life and Contributions to Periodontology."

