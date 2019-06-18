Changes in obesity among low-income children enrolled in WIC

Bottom Line: This study looked at changes in overweight and obesity among low-income young children enrolled in the food assistance Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) from 2010 to 2016. The analysis included 12.4 million children 2 to 4 years old. Obesity declined between 2010 and 2016 to 13.9% from 15.9%; overweight and obesity combined declined to 29.1% from 32.5%. Declines were seen overall and in all age, sex and racial/ethnic subgroups. Reasons for the declines are unknown but could include WIC food package revisions, along with local, state and national initiatives. A limitation of the study is that fewer children were enrolled in WIC in recent years.

Authors: Liping Pan, M.D., M.P.H., Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.5051)