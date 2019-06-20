Eye exams common among US adults but some disparities persist

Bottom Line: A substantial proportion of U.S. adults reported recently having an eye exam in this online survey study that included 2,013 adults ages 50 to 80. About 82% of those surveyed reported an eye exam in the past two years. Reasons for not getting an exam included not having eye problems, cost or lack of insurance. A limitation of the study is that adults with vision impairment may have been less likely to participate because the survey was administered online.

Authors: Joshua R. Ehrlich, M.D., M.P.H., University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2019.1927)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

