Food insecurity associated with migraine in young US adults

Bottom Line: Food insecurity is when you worry that your food will run out before you have enough money to buy more. This study used nationally representative data to examine the association between food insecurity and migraine in young U.S. adults because the economic and education transition of young adulthood may increase risk for food insecurity. The study included almost 14,800 young people (ages 24 to 32). Overall, 11% of young adults were food insecure, and migraine was more common among young adults who were food insecure. Food insecurity may lead to some migraine triggers, including missed meals, stress, depression and poor sleep. And, migraine may contribute to food insecurity by leading to poor attendance and productivity at work, resulting in lost employment. Researchers suggest clinicians screen for food insecurity among people with migraine.

Authors: James M. Nagata, M.D., M.Sc., of the University of California, San Francisco, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.1663)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

