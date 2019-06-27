Is use of social media, photo editing apps associated with acceptance of cosmetic surgery?

Bottom Line: An online survey study suggests how people feel about cosmetic surgery may be associated with what social media and photo editing apps they use. Most of the 252 survey participants were white and women, with an average age of almost 25, and had not previously undergone any cosmetic surgeries. Self-esteem and acceptance of cosmetic surgery attitudes were measured. YouTube and WhatsApp social media users had lower self-esteem scores than nonusers, as did photo editing platforms users of VSCO and Photoshop. Users of Tinder, Snapchat and Snapchat filters had higher overall acceptance of cosmetic surgery scores. These findings could help to inform discussions between patients and physicians regarding expectations and outcomes of cosmetic surgery. However, the results aren't representative of most patients seeking cosmetic surgery because of the young age of survey participants.

Authors: Lisa E. Ishii, M.D., M.H.S., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamafacial.2019.0328)

