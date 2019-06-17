Study compares cognitive outcomes in patients with MS based on disease onset

Bottom Line: Adults who had pediatric-onset of multiple sclerosis (MS) before they were 18 were more likely to have greater cognitive consequences than patients who developed MS as adults. This study used Swedish registry data and included 5,704 patients with MS (300 of whom had pediatric-onset of the disease), and it compared test scores reflective of information-processing efficiency. Researchers report scores were lower, and declined faster, among patients with pediatric-onset MS compared to patients with adult-onset MS. Additionally, patients with pediatric-onset MS were more likely to experience cognitive impairment. Study limitations include misclassification of patients because the date of MS onset was largely based on self-reported symptoms.

###

Authors: Jan Hillert, M.D., Ph.D., Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamaneurol.2019.1546)