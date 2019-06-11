USPSTF recommendation on screening for HIV infection

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for HIV infection in adolescents and adults ages 15 to 65; in those younger or older at increased risk of infection; and in all pregnant people. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this statement is an update of its 2013 recommendation. About 15% of people living with HIV are unaware of their infection, and it is estimated that those individuals are responsible for 40% of HIV transmissions in the United States. There were about 38,000 new cases of HIV infection in 2017.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.6587)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

###