USPSTF recommends PrEP to prevent HIV infection in people at high risk

Bottom Line: In a new recommendation, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends clinicians offer preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) with effective antiretroviral therapy to people at high risk of acquiring HIV to decrease their risk of infection with the virus that causes AIDS. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services. This recommendation statement comes after a review of the evidence on the benefits of PrEP to prevent HIV infection. There were more than 38,000 new diagnoses of HIV infection reported in the United States in 2017. HIV is now treatable but there is no cure and the virus can have significant health consequences.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2019.6390)

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

