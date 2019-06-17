NIH to host session on newborn genomic sequencing findings

Researchers will review findings on implications for health and care of newborns at the final public session of the National Human Genome Research Institute's Newborn Sequencing in Genomic Medicine and Public Health (NSIGHT) program. NSIGHT investigators will present their work addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with the possible use of genomic sequence information for the care of newborns.

Topics include:

how can genomic sequencing replicate or augment known newborn screening results?

what knowledge could genomic sequencing provide about conditions not screened for in newborns?

what additional clinical information could be learned from genomic sequencing relevant to the clinical care of newborns?

WHAT: NSIGHT researchers present genomic research findings on implications for health and care of newborns

WHEN: June 24, 2019 1:30-5:15 p.m. EST

WHERE: 1st floor conference room, 6700B Rockledge Drive, Bethesda, MD 20892 *All attendees must have a valid photo ID to enter the building.

WHO: Anastasia Wise, Ph.D., Program Director in the Division of Genomic Medicine is available to comment on the research.

CONTACT:

If you are interested in an interview with Wise about NSIGHT or you would like to attend the session, please contact NHGRI press team at nhgripressoffice@mail.nih.gov or 301-480-5289 for more information.

