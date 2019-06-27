Influence of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine jumps 25%

The Journal of Nuclear Medicine (JNM)--the flagship publication of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI)--has again been ranked among the top medical imaging journals worldwide, according to new data just released in the 2018 Journal Citation Reports© published by Clarivate Analytics.

The Journal Citation Report publishes an immediacy index for journals as an indicator of the speed with which citations to a specific journal appear in published literature. JNM's immediacy index for 2018 is 3.094, a 25% increase over last year and almost double the index of the previous year.

JNM's 2018 impact factor was 7.354, with a five-year impact factor of 6.738. The journal's citations increased from 27,101 to 27,551, and its article influence score increased from 1.852 to 1.876. JNM ranked fifth of the 129 journals included in the medical imaging category? the highest rank among all nuclear medicine journals?with the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging close behind.

"The dramatic increase in JNM's immediacy index over the past two years demonstrates the journal's influential role in molecular imaging, and we are honored that it is the journal of choice for many distinguished researchers," said Editor-in-Chief Johannes Czernin, MD, professor of molecular and medical pharmacology and chief of the Ahmanson Translational Imaging Division at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California. "Among nuclear medicine journals, JNM continues to have the highest number of citations, the highest average 5-year impact factor, the highest number of citable articles, and the highest influence score."

The Institute for Scientific Information (ISI), now based in Clarivate Analytics' Scientific and Academic Research Group, measures a journal's impact--or significance--based on the number of article citations compared to the total number of articles published in the previous two years. The impact factor--a quantitative measure of the frequency with which an article in a journal is cited--is used to gauge the overall influence of a journal within scientific, professional and academic communities. For more than 50 years, ISI has provided a systematic and objective way for librarians, researchers and other decision-makers to measure influence in the global research community.

