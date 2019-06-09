The Lancet journals: Papers at American Diabetes Association (ADA) 2019

The following papers will be presented at the ADA conference in San Francisco and published simultaneously in either The Lancet or The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journals. All papers are under embargo until the stated time. Contact details for corresponding authors are provided in the Articles and linked Comments. Funding information is listed on the first page of each Article.

The Lancet: Oral semaglutide versus subcutaneous liraglutide and placebo in type 2 diabetes (PIONEER 4): a randomised, double-blind, phase 3a trial

The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology: Durability of insulin degludec plus liraglutide versus insulin glargine U100 as initial injectable therapy in type 2 diabetes (DUAL VIII): a multicentre, open-label, phase 3b, randomised controlled trial

The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology: Efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide in patients with type 2 diabetes and moderate renal impairment (PIONEER 5): a placebo-controlled, randomised, phase 3a trial

The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology: Efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide with flexible dose adjustment versus sitagliptin in type 2 diabetes (PIONEER 7): a multicentre, open-label, randomised, phase 3a trial

The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology: Effects of dapagliflozin on development and progression of kidney disease in patients with type 2 diabetes: an analysis from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 randomised trial

The Lancet: Dulaglutide and cardiovascular outcomes in type 2 diabetes (REWIND): a double-blind, randomised placebo-controlled trial

The Lancet: Dulaglutide and renal outcomes in type 2 diabetes:an exploratory analysis of the REWIND randomised, placebo-controlled trial

