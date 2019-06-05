Listening to music eases pain and other symptoms in patients with breast cancer

A European Journal of Cancer Care study found that listening to music at home reduced the severity of symptoms, pain intensity, and fatigue experienced by patients with breast cancer.

For the study, 60 participants listened to music in five 30-minute sessions per week. After 6, 12, and 24 weeks, the music therapy reduced symptom severity, pain intensity, and overall fatigue. Furthermore, it instantaneously reduced physical and mental fatigue.

"Using music can support patients' physical and psychological well-being," said senior author Kuei-Ru Chou, PhD, RN, of Taipei Medical University, in Taiwan. The authors recommend that home-based music interventions be administered to patients with breast cancer to reduce their negative thoughts associated with cancer.

